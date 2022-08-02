River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Shares Up 0.3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.27 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.07). 7,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 57,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.76.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

