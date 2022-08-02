RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.44. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 67,284 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
