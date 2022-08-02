RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.44. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 67,284 shares traded.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $270.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

