Robert Andrew Keller Sells 4,746 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.4 %
PGTI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 237,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
