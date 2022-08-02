Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 815.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USRT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,407. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

