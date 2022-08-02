Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 276,813 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 857.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. 2,850,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

