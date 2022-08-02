Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

