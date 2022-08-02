Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $29.60 Million Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ICSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 986,418 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

