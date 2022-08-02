Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $190.47. The stock had a trading volume of 70,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

