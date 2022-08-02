Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 4,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.