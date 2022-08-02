Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 322,142 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,448. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

