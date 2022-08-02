Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes $26,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 440,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.