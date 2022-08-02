Robonomics.network Market Cap Hits $4.18 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $371,587.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Robonomics.network has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00019840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.32 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,039,127 coins and its circulating supply is 921,961 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life.

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

