Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $252.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.