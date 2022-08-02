Rope ($ROPE) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rope ($ROPE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00017673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $113,020.03 and $756.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00632590 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00034537 BTC.
About Rope
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.
Rope Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.