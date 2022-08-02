Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($4.86).

ROR stock opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.40 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,911.11.

In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,105.50). In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,716.58). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,105.50).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

