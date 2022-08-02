Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.49.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

LUNMF stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

