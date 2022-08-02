Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lowered by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.