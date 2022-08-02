Royal Bank of Canada Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$78.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.95.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE:TRP traded down C$1.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$66.36. 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.24. The company has a market cap of C$65.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,250. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,546 shares of company stock worth $108,043 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

