Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

