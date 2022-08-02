SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $2,098.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00626096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034652 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,873,812 coins and its circulating supply is 3,846,670 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
