Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,515.00

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $11.83 or 0.00051458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $246.54 million and approximately $195,515.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.