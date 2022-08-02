Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.44), with a volume of 33539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Safestyle UK Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

About Safestyle UK

(Get Rating)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.