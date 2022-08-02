Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 2.3 %
SALM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
