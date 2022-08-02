Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million.

SALM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

