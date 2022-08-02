Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919,578. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

