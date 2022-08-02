Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,571. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

