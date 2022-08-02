Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,063. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

