Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

CARR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 89,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,783. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

