Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 106,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,886. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

