Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 2,739.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.23% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 487,323 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 17,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

