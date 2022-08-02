Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 107,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a market cap of $364.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

