Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,487 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

