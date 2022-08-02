Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 111,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

