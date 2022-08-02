Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.