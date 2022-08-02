Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.37.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

