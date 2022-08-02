Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,777,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.