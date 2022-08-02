Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

