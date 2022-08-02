Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

