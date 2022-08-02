Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
SOI stock opened at GBX 255.27 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.34. The company has a market capitalization of £669.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4,316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 277.36 ($3.40).
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile
