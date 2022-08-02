Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

SOI stock opened at GBX 255.27 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.34. The company has a market capitalization of £669.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4,316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 277.36 ($3.40).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

