Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on August 19th

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

SREI stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 47.70 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 61 ($0.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.18 million and a P/E ratio of 302.78.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 87,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007.81 ($61,276.57).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.