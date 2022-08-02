Schroders plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 37 (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,892 ($35.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,767.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,002.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,578 ($31.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.95). The company has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,359.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDR. Barclays lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.91) to GBX 3,040 ($37.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.21) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.66) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,367.33 ($41.26).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

