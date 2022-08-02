Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

