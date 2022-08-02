Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Reduced by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,345. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

