Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.