Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Lowered to €16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.26) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €35.10 ($36.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($39.18) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

Scor stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.26%.

About Scor

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.