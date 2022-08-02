Scorpio Tankers (STNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG):

8/1/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

7/29/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Scorpio Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00.

6/14/2022 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 777,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Scorpio Tankers Inc alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.