ScPrime (SCP) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $6,129.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,617,764 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

