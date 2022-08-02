Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of SEE stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,976. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

