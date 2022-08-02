Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.09 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

