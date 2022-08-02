Sector Gamma AS Boosts Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up approximately 2.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.10% of Qiagen worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 162,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 7,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

