Sector Gamma AS Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.48. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,459. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

